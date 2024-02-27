Creativity needed to reach more souls with the gospel – Michelle McKinney Hammond

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: Clifford Yaw Frimpong

Bestselling author, Emmy Award-winning television co-host, international speaker, and singer-songwriter, Dr. Michelle McKinney Hammond believes that Christians must be creative and innovative at sharing the good news, not confining it only to Christendom, as she agrees with the great commission that the world needs it more.



In an interview with cultural informant and journalist Clifford Yaw Frimpong, Ms. McKinney Hammond elaborated on her belief that the world is in dire need of the gospel message, highlighting the importance of embracing diverse methods for effective outreach.



Last November, Michelle McKinney Hammond, and her band, Relevance, chose the lively urban hangout of Zen Garden in Accra as the venue for the launch of their latest album, “Rock for the Rock”.



With this album, Ms. McKinney Hammond aims to expand the reach of the gospel message to people of diverse faith and backgrounds, showcasing her multifaceted talents and unwavering dedication to spreading faith-based positivity worldwide.



The choice of venue for the event was inspired by a desire for inclusivity, providing an opportunity for individuals from various religious and secular circles to experience the transformative power of the gospel through music.



The music of Relevance is a fusion of rock, jazz, reggae, and Afro beats they call “Rockspiration”. Attendees were profoundly blessed by Michelle’s spirit-filled songs and electrifying performance, turning an ordinary night out into a deeply meaningful experience.



As an author with over 40 bestselling books, Ms. McKinney Hammond has touched the lives of readers across creed and race, offering profound insights into love, faith, relational issues, and personal growth.



Her speaking engagements have inspired countless individuals to pursue their dreams and a richer, more intimate relationship with God with purpose and determination.



Through her soul-stirring and spirit-filled lyrics, Ms. McKinney Hammond continues to leverage her gifted voice as a musician to reach broader audiences and spread the message of faith and spirituality.



With “Rock for the Rock,” she invites listeners of all faith backgrounds to join her on a journey of spiritual awakening and empowerment, where the power of God’s presence knows no bounds.



She invites all to attend “Relevance Rocks Easter,“ an original music cantata celebrating the triumph of the Easter story. Sunday, March 24, 2024 at IPC Hope Temple in East Legon, opposite The Underbridge Event Center, 5-7 pm.