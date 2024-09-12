Credit for success of ‘Year of Return’ should not go to Gov’t; entertainment activities in Ghana already existed – Baba Sadiq

Television of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: 3news

Baba Sadiq, a Ghanaian entrepreneur and politician, challenges the Ghanaian government's claim of sole credit for the 2019 “Year of Return” initiative.



He argues that the private sector had been organizing December events, which were integral to its success.



Sadiq asserts that the initiative was mainly a branding effort, with the concept initially intended for the summer months to mark the 400th anniversary of the return of slaves to Africa.