Criss Waddle reveals details of Showboy and Junior US rift

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Criss Waddle has shed light on the long-standing feud between his associates Showboy and Junior US, unraveling the events leading to the altercation.



The clash, known to industry insiders, resulted in Showboy's imprisonment for six years due to stabbing Junior US.



Addressing accusations linking him to the feud's instigation, Waddle discloses his involvement, recounting Showboy's plea for financial assistance to cover rent expenses.



While in Ghana, Waddle received a distress call from Showboy concerning impending eviction unless rent was settled promptly.



With no immediate funds available, Waddle explored options, ultimately contacting Junior US, who proposed selling laptops to raise the required funds.



Waddle advised Junior US to approach Showboy, citing Showboy's ability to facilitate swift laptop sales.



Subsequently, Junior US and Showboy arranged a meeting in another state to finalize the transaction, which culminated in a meal outing.



Upon returning, the discovery of Junior US's stolen laptop sparked a confrontation, leading to the fateful altercation.



Waddle intervened to defuse tensions, seeking an apology from Showboy, who instead resorted to manipulating media narratives, sidestepping accountability.



