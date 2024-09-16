Cross-Dressing Trend Among Male Content Creators: It's Cultural Implications, Criticism

LifeStyle of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: thevaultznews.com

The rise of male content creators engaging in cross-dressing has sparked controversy, particularly in Ghana. The National Commission on Culture (NCC) has condemned the trend, viewing it as challenging cultural and moral values. Critics like Ghanaian artist Bismark Paapa Amponsah (MIB) argue that cross-dressing undermines traditional gender norms and cultural expectations. While cross-dressing is seen in various artistic and performance contexts globally, it faces significant resistance in Ghana and neighboring countries, where it is viewed as a foreign influence potentially harmful to societal values.



