You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 24Article 1953437

Entertainment of Monday, 24 June 2024

    

Source: Mynewsgh

Current economic hardships making Ghanaians ditch PhDs for Dutch Passport – Obibini

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

He emphasized the economic disparity, acknowledging success stories locally He emphasized the economic disparity, acknowledging success stories locally

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama recently commented on the preference for a Dutch passport over a Ghanaian PhD, attributing it to the country's economic crisis.

Rapper Obibini echoed Mahama's sentiment, criticizing the dire economic conditions under President Akufo-Addo's administration.

Speaking on Property FM, Obibini highlighted widespread dissatisfaction among Ghanaians, noting that some prefer foreign opportunities due to fair treatment and better job prospects abroad.

He emphasized the economic disparity, acknowledging success stories locally but pointing out the necessity for some to seek opportunities abroad to invest back in Ghana.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment