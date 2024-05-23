You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 05 23Article 1941656

‘Cut the nonsense and let his soul rest’ – Pete Edochie tells Junior Pope’s detractors

Nollywood icon Pete Edochie mourns the tragic passing of fellow actor Junior Pope, urging respect and dignity in social media posts about the loss.

Edochie emphasized Pope's invaluable contribution to humanity and called for prayers for his soul's acceptance by God.

He praised businessman E-Money for supporting Pope's children and lamented the sudden departure of a talent cherished worldwide.

Edochie appealed for a peaceful resting place for Pope's soul, amidst controversies raised by his son Yul Edochie about past betrayals.

The message resonates with a plea for dignified mourning and collective honor for the departed.

