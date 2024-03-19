D-Black laments selfishness in Ghana's music industry

Music of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian entrepreneur and rapper D-Black has raised concerns about what he sees as selfish behavior prevailing within the entertainment industry.



He observed that many artists prefer to work alone rather than collaborate with others for shows, indicating a lack of willingness to share opportunities.



Speaking on his show 'Uncut with D-Black,' he lamented the industry's limited revenue streams, attributing this to artists' reluctance to collaborate and share.



D-Black highlighted the reluctance of many artists to recommend others for gigs, even when approached by corporations looking to host shows in Ghana.



“Selfish! That’s really how our industry is. Like, nobody wants to share wealth because, in this entertainment space, the revenue streams are very limited," he expressed.



He emphasized the trend of artists prioritizing their own financial gains over collective success, even when given opportunities to promote their peers.



According to D-Black, some artists would only accept gigs if they were the sole beneficiaries, disregarding the potential benefits of recommending others.



He contrasted this mindset by outlining his approach to ensuring successful collaborations, stressing the importance of involving artists who can contribute to a great show.



Expressing disappointment, D-Black noted that many creatives choose to pursue solo endeavors instead of embracing collaboration. He emphasized his willingness to collaborate and involve others in his projects to ensure smooth operations and success.



“I’ll do it very differently. I’ll call the people that I think will pop off and make the show a success and make sure that everything runs smoothly," he explained.



However, he acknowledged that not everyone shares this collaborative mindset, with many individuals feeling they can succeed on their own. D-Black's comments echo calls within the Ghanaian entertainment community for increased collaboration and support among artists to foster a more inclusive and thriving industry.