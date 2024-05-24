You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 05 24Article 1941971

D-Black lighting a cigar for my baby mama forced me to go public about our divorce – Medikal

Rapper Medikal recently announced his separation from his wife, triggered by a video of fellow rapper D Black lighting a cigar for her.

Medikal insulted D Black publicly, feeling it wasn't right for him to do that with his ex-wife.

In an interview with Starr FM, Medikal explained his decision to go public, expressing discomfort with people questioning why his wife was smoking in a club.

He emphasized his respect for the "Gee code" and wished he had addressed the issue privately with D Black.

Ultimately, seeing the video confirmed to Medikal that their relationship was over, prompting him to make the announcement.

