D-Black reacts to relationship rumors with Fella Makafui

Musician and entrepreneur D-Black has addressed speculation surrounding his connection to Fella Makafui amid her marital issues with rapper Medikal.



A recent viral video showed D-Black lighting a cigar for Fella Makafui, triggering backlash from her estranged husband, Medikal.



Expressing his discontent, Medikal labeled D-Black a phony in the industry, asserting that he would never disrespect him.



Responding to the controversy for the first time, D-Black clarified that he merely lit the cigar at Fella Makafui's request, as she purchased it herself.





What pass? She asked me to help light her own cigar she bought. I was holding mine in my hand. Which pass ? U ppl jus de talk by heart . lol https://t.co/8meYGR0HOm — D-Black (@DBLACKGH) May 20, 2024

Dismissing any romantic involvement, D-Black asserted he hasn't seen Fella Makafui in over two years.He urged Medikal to address concerns directly rather than airing grievances on social media.Earlier, Fella Makafui had also denied any romantic ties to D-Black, emphasizing their sibling-like relationship and urging an end to speculation to avoid disrespecting Medikal's family.