D-Black reacts to relationship rumors with Fella Makafui

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 May 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Musician and entrepreneur D-Black has addressed speculation surrounding his connection to Fella Makafui amid her marital issues with rapper Medikal.
A recent viral video showed D-Black lighting a cigar for Fella Makafui, triggering backlash from her estranged husband, Medikal.
Expressing his discontent, Medikal labeled D-Black a phony in the industry, asserting that he would never disrespect him.
Responding to the controversy for the first time, D-Black clarified that he merely lit the cigar at Fella Makafui's request, as she purchased it herself.
What pass? She asked me to help light her own cigar she bought. I was holding mine in my hand. Which pass ? U ppl jus de talk by heart . lol https://t.co/8meYGR0HOm— D-Black (@DBLACKGH) May 20, 2024