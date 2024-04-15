D-Black urges Ghanaian artistes to aim for superstar status

Entertainment of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Desmond Blackmore, better known as D-Black, has shared his insights on Ghana's entertainment industry during an episode of the 'Uncut' show.



He emphasized that being a superstar involves more than just talent—it requires the charisma and appeal that draw crowds.



D-Black noted a gap between talent and star power among Ghanaian artistes. "We have a lot of talent here, but we don’t have a lot of superstars," he remarked.



He stressed the significance of having a strong fan base that transcends borders. D-Black challenged the notion of Ghanaian artistes gaining support abroad, asking, "If you live in Ohio and mention a Ghanaian artiste's show, who among your African colleagues will enthusiastically join you?"



The rapper praised Nigerian artists for their effective self-promotion, setting a high standard in the industry. He highlighted the near necessity for fans of African music to attend Nigerian shows, underscoring their marketing prowess.