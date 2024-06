Entertainment of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: StarrFm

D’banj returns with "Koko," the latest single from his upcoming album "The Entertainer: The Sequel."



Produced by EskeezProductions, it's a modern twist on his hit "Tongolo" from 2005.



Following "Since’04," celebrating two decades in music, D’banj dubs "Koko" the new anthem.