DKB warns against ignoring prophecies

Entertainment of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian comedian and actor Derrick Kobina Bonney, known as DKB, has cautioned against disregarding prophetic warnings, highlighting the perilous advantage it grants to witches and demonic forces.



Speaking on Joy Prime's "On a More Serious Note," DKB stressed his willingness to heed prophetic advice to avert negative outcomes.



"People take prophecies for granted and it’s giving the witches advantage to operate and operate." DKB emphasized his readiness to humbly accept guidance upon receiving prophecies, stating, "I’ll pray if you give me direction, I’ll come and do it," he said.



DKB's remarks were prompted by discussions surrounding Nigel Gaisie's alleged prophecy concerning the late Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah. Expressing his belief that Kumah's fate could have been altered with greater attention to the prophecy, DKB underscored the potential of prophetic insights to prevent tragedies.



According to DKB, individuals who convey negative prophecies aim to avert their fulfillment by raising awareness. He urged people not to underestimate the significance of prophecies and to take appropriate action upon receiving warnings about forthcoming events.