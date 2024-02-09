Dada Hafco urges Ghanaians to embrace highlife genre

Entertainment of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian highlife sensation, Dada Hafco has rallied Ghanaians to champion highlife music, highlighting its pivotal role in Ghanaian music culture.



In an interview with Doreen Avio on Hitz Fm’s Daybreak Hitz, Dada Hafco emphasized the importance of promoting highlife music, stating, "Highlife is the bedrock of Ghanaian music."



Addressing misconceptions about highlife musicians, he urged against labeling them as illiterates solely based on their language choices. He remarked, "A lot of people hear me speaking English and they go like oh we thought he was an illiterate oo. Yes because in Ghana everything that comes with Vernacular makes people think you are a villager."



Dada Hafco underscored the need to challenge societal perceptions regarding language and education, asserting that proficiency in English does not determine one's intellect or cultural relevance.



He noted the prevalence of highlife elements in contemporary Ghanaian music, citing artists like "R2beez, Kwame Eugene, and Camidoh" who infuse highlife into their work without explicitly labeling it as such.



Dada Hafco urged fellow musicians to embrace highlife proudly, envisioning its potential to transcend borders and captivate global audiences. He commended Stonebwoy for advocating highlife during his encounter with Rick Ross, recognizing highlife's intrinsic value within Ghana's musical heritage.



Describing highlife as Ghana's "biggest genre," Dada Hafco encouraged artists to embrace and celebrate its unique identity. He urged awards ceremonies like the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards to spotlight highlife categories, fostering renewed interest and appreciation for the genre among both artists and audiences.



"If the VGMA can help and throw more light on highlife music maybe this year, the biggest award on the night is the one who takes home Highlife Song of the Year. You are going to have a lot of people gunning to do highlife music in the coming years," he remarked optimistically.