Music of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: Tigpost

During Daddy Lumba’s 60th birthday celebration, a moment of tension arose when he seemingly snubbed Ofori Amponsah after a heartfelt tribute.



Despite Ofori's admiration and respect, Daddy Lumba avoided an embrace, prompting social media backlash.



Their complicated history includes past financial disputes, though Ofori remains appreciative of Lumba’s influence.