You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 27Article 1999145

Television of Sunday, 27 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Daisy Melanin set to launch YouTube cooking channel

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Daisy Melanin Daisy Melanin

At just 22, Augustina, better known to her followers as Daisy Melanin, is rapidly redefining success in the digital era.

Originally from Ghana and the second-born child in her family, Daisy’s journey reflects a remarkable blend of ambition and guts.

Daisy’s introduction to the public eye began in Lagos, Nigeria, where she shifted from a Snapchat vixen to

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment