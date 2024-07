Movies of Thursday, 25 July 2024

Source: StarrFm

Nollywood star Dakore Egbuson-Akande has strongly denied rumors of an affair with Nigerian Senate President Godswill Akpabio, calling them “wicked lies” and stating she has never met him.



She plans to take legal action and offered a reward for evidence of the alleged affair.



Support from fans and industry peers follows her firm denial.