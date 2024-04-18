You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 04 18Article 1931612

Dancegod Lloyd credits himself for revolutionizing dance in Ghana

Celebrated dancer Dancegod Lloyd claims credit for transforming the landscape of dance in Ghana's entertainment industry.

In a recent tweet, Dancegod Lloyd asserted that he played a pivotal role in modernizing dance following the eras of Legendary Paa Tee and Adjetey Sowah.

He emphasized his impact on music, citing the numerous No.1 songs influenced by his dance challenges, which have significantly shaped the growth of songs in Africa and Ghana.

His influence has contributed to the increased respect for dance in Ghana, inspiring many young people to pursue it as a career.

