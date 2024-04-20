Dancer Champion Rolie becomes Tecno Camon30 brand influencer

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Roland Frimpong Nyarko, widely known as Champion Rolie from the prestigious DWP Academy, has been appointed as the brand influencer for the new Tecno Camon30 series.



At the recent Tecno Camon30 launch event, Champion Rolie explored the smartphone's cutting-edge features, particularly its camera capabilities, providing valuable insights into why the Camon30 series stands out for tech enthusiasts.



The launch event was a star-studded affair with a glamorous futuristic theme, which Championrolie embraced with his stunning new look.



Beyond his influencer role, Champion Rolie is the founder of the Championrolie Foundation, dedicated to uplifting street kids by providing opportunities and hope for a brighter future.



Recently, the Championrolie Foundation conducted a successful Free Medical Health Screening outreach, where over 700 kids were screened and provided with dental care and meals, thanks to partnerships with Pepsodent Ghana and Canvic Records.



Looking ahead, the foundation's next endeavor, "Clothe-A-Child: Change a Life," aims to provide clothing for 1000 kids in June, alongside a fun-filled day of games.



Additionally, Championrolie runs CRDC, offering online dance classes to a global audience, and continues to pursue his dance career with international tours, aiming to make a positive impact through his talents and collaborations with brands.