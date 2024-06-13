Danny Lampo visits BBC as part of his media tour for “Where The Money Dey” featuring Medikal

Music of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: 3news

Danny Lampo, the UK-based Ghanaian artist, made a significant stride in his career with a visit to the BBC as part of a media tour promoting his latest single "Where The Money Dey," featuring Medikal.



Known for blending Afrobeat and dancehall, Lampo's music has earned him accolades in Ghana and the UK.



His BBC appearance highlighted his rising influence and international appeal.



The collaboration with Medikal adds depth to the track, praised for its catchy beat and lyrical prowess.



Lampo’s strategic engagement with the BBC underscores his ambition for global recognition, marking a pivotal moment in his promising musical journey.