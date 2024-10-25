You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 25Article 1998317

Dare Melody loses wife

Adedoyin, the wife of gospel singer Damilare ‘Dare Melody’ Odunuga, is dead.

She passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Dare Melody shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, expressing profound grief over the incident.

He described her as a “beloved mother, wife, sister, and friend.”

“BLACK DAY @ DM MULTIMEDIA – DM Multimedia Mourns The Demise Of

