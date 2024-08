Music of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

Source: Apnews

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, has legally dropped "Pitt" from her name, now being known as Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.



She filed the petition on her 18th birthday, May 27.



Shiloh is the first of their six children to formalize this change, though others have informally omitted "Pitt."