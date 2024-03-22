Daughters of Glorious Jesus reflect on humble beginnings

Music of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Daughters of Glorious Jesus, have shared insights into the early days of their musical journey, tracing back to the late 80s.



Lead vocalist of the renowned trio, Cynthia Appiadu, revealed in an exclusive interview on TV3’s New Day, the humble beginnings of the group which originally comprised five singers at the tender age of 5.



Appiadu reminisced on the group's genesis, recounting how, after the departure of three members, she and her sister, Edna Sarpong, persevered, eventually crossing paths with Monica Owusu Ansah at the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries in Kumasi, then led by the late Rev. Francis Amoako.



"We were five girls when we started. The first time we went to Santasi when Revered Amoako was alive, we were five girls but whiles we were going, three girls could not continue so it was left with only Edna and I and you know we are sisters," Appiadu shared during the March 20 interview.



Reflecting on their journey, Appiadu highlighted the pivotal role played by the Archbishop, under whose mentorship the group flourished. She emphasized the Archbishop's dedication to nurturing their talents, guiding them in songwriting, composition, and spiritual growth.



"When the Archbishop saw that, he came to our parents to mentor us and we stayed with him. He taught us how to write and compose songs. It was a unique calling," Appiadu affirmed.



Today, Daughters of Glorious Jesus stands as a beacon in the gospel music scene, captivating audiences with timeless hits like "Faw’asem to awurade anim," "Bue mani," and "Yesu ye m’ade nyinaa," a testament to their enduring faith and musical prowess.