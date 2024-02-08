Daughters of Glorious Jesus reveals why they have never submitted nominations VGMAS

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The renowned all-female gospel group, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, revealed in an exclusive interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning that they have never submitted nominations for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



Emphasizing their commitment to ministering through music for spiritual impact, the trio stated that awards, though appreciated, are not their primary focus.



In conversation with host Roselyn Felli, the group expressed their unique calling, stating, "We’re not interested in picking forms for the VGMA because we are more focused on winning souls than the awards. Our calling is a unique one, and we don’t want to be distracted or deviate."



While clarifying that they won't actively pursue VGMA nominations, Daughters of Glorious Jesus mentioned that if nominated, they would honor the recognition and attend the event. Despite their nonchalant stance on awards, the group highlighted receiving numerous accolades globally from various schemes.



They graciously stated, "If you want to do it for us, just go ahead and pick it; we’re ok."



Sharing touching accounts of the profound impact of their music, the group recounted a specific incident where their song “Nea Yehu Yi” played a pivotal role in saving a man's life. These testimonies serve as inspiration, propelling them to continue their ministry with renewed fervor.



Daughters of Glorious Jesus also expressed their dedication to nurturing budding musicians in the gospel ministry, demonstrating their willingness to train and mentor individuals passionate about spreading the message of faith through music.