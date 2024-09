Television of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: StarrFm

On September 5, Dave Bishop Nana Ekow Amu I, the Development Chief of Nyanfeku Ekroful, was warmly welcomed at Kotoka International Airport after returning from the U.S. A prominent figure in philanthropy, he plans to expand charitable efforts and development projects in Ghana, including a maternity ward and teachers' quarters.



His new citizenship marks a significant commitment to his homeland.