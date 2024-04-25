Music of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian rapper David AJ has excited fans with news of his upcoming project titled "Gang Star," set to feature Firdaus De Baddest Boy.



The collaboration is anticipated ahead of David AJ's debut album release.



The new track, "Gang Star," is produced by Zulu Beatz and has been mixed and mastered by Mix Master Garzy.



Fans can expect a dynamic display of rap talent as both artists bring their unique styles to the table.







David AJ, known for hits like "Man No Be God," "Dasiba," and "I Will Never Give Up," has been a prominent figure in the Ghanaian music scene.



He has previously collaborated with Maccasio, Fad Lan, Fancy Gadam, and other notable artists, showcasing his versatility and ability to connect with diverse audiences.