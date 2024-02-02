Music of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian rappervDavid AJ has finally unveiled his long-awaited EP, titled "Man No be God."



The EP release follows the successful debut of its first single, 'I Will Never Give Up'.



Featuring eight tracks, "Man No be God" is a musical project showcasing David AJ's lyrical prowess and musical versatility. The production credits for this project go to the talented Zulu Beats and Mix Master Garzy.



Fans can now immerse themselves in the complete EP experience by streaming the full tracks below:



