Entertainment of Monday, 8 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

David AJ, Ghanaian rapper and advocate, is set to return to Tamale on July 10th with Pepsodent for a special screening tour.



Targeting several primary schools including Tishigu Anglican, Lamashegu Primary B, Lamashegu Experimental, and Central Zahariya, the initiative focuses on promoting dental care awareness.



David AJ and his team will actively engage with students during the



tour, emphasizing the importance of oral hygiene.



This community-driven effort highlights David AJ's commitment to enhancing dental health education among youth in Tamale through interactive sessions and screenings.