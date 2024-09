Music of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: 3news

Davido and Lojay have made Billboard’s 2024 Honour Roll with their hit collaboration “Sensational” featuring Chris Brown.



The song topped the Adult R&B Airplay Chart, cementing their status in Afrobeats.



This achievement highlights their continued success and sets the stage for future projects, including upcoming albums.