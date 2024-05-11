Davido announces retirement from music after next album

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigerian music sensation Davido has stunned fans and industry insiders alike with his announcement of plans to retire from the music scene.



Citing ongoing controversies and personal challenges, Davido expressed frustration with the constant scrutiny and attacks he faces in the Nigerian music landscape.



He lamented feeling like an easy target, unable to escape relentless criticism and unhealthy competition.



Davido's decision to exit the music industry comes after the release of his upcoming album, signaling an end to his illustrious career.



The music icon revealed that his choice is driven by a desire for peace and family serenity, highlighting the toll the industry has taken on his personal life.



This revelation has sent shockwaves through the music community, with many expressing surprise and disappointment.



Throughout his career, Davido has made significant contributions to Nigerian music, earning widespread acclaim and adoration from fans worldwide.



However, his departure marks the end of an era, leaving behind a void in the industry that will be difficult to fill.



Despite the news, supporters and industry players are hopeful for a change of heart in the future, longing for Davido to reconsider his decision and continue his musical journey.



