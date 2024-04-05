Davido issues ultimatum to Kenyan TV over April fool joke

Entertainment of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Davido is demanding an apology from Kenya’s K24 TV within 48 hours for their April Fool joke, threatening legal action.



Davido asserts that the fictitious report about his arrest at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport defamed him, prompting his demand for a public apology.



In a pre-suit letter, Davido's legal team, Conrad Law Advocates, demands acknowledgment of defamation and proper compensation.



The disputed report claimed Davido was detained for a cocaine haul in his private jet, a fabrication the singer vehemently denies.



Lawyers representing Davido emphasized that the false statements tarnished his professional reputation, warranting immediate rectification.



