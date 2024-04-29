Davido picks Chris Brown, Kizz Daniel, and Zlatan as top collaborators

Music of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Grammy-nominated artist Davido, during an interview on the American podcast "Business Untitled," revealed his top three collaboration choices.



The acclaimed singer cited Chris Brown, Kizz Daniel, and Zlatan Ibile as his preferred artists to work with, stating, "I love working with Chris Brown, Kizz Daniel, and Zlatan [Ibile]."



In addition to discussing his musical partnerships, Davido disclosed earning $1.3 million from his recent Madison Square Garden concert in New York.



Furthermore, he revealed making $600,000 from a single social media post.



Reflecting on his generosity, Davido recounted how he garnered approximately $600,000 from fans on his 2021 birthday and subsequently donated the proceeds to charity.