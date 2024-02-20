Davido pledges 300m naira annually to support orphanages across Nigeria

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

David, through his foundation, he has pledged 300 million Naira annually to bolster orphanages throughout Nigeria, solidifying his commitment to uplifting disadvantaged communities.



Davido's dedication to fostering positive change and aiding vulnerable children underscores his proactive stance on addressing societal challenges. His pledge signifies a steadfast resolve to instigate impactful transformations across the nation's landscape.



In a recent tweet on his official account, Davido reaffirmed his unwavering dedication to altruism, emphasising his pledge to empower the less privileged within his homeland.



