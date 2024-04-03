Davido pursues legal action against media house for false April fool’s prank

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigerian music icon, Davido, has instructed his legal team to pursue legal action against the media outlet behind an ill-conceived April Fool’s joke.



The false narrative, initially disseminated by Kenya’s K24 TV on April 1, falsely claimed Davido's arrest in Kenya on drug-related charges.



Reacting to the fabricated report post his East African tour, Davido denounced it as "extremely irresponsible."



He emphasized his spotless record, asserting never having been arrested anywhere globally, including Nigeria and America.



Following K24 TV's publication, the hoax rapidly circulated across social media platforms, inundating Davido with inquiries.



Despite completing successful concerts in Uganda and Kenya, Davido faced unwarranted scrutiny upon his return to Nigeria.



Refuting the allegations, he reassured fans of his innocence and expressed disdain for the misinformation, irrespective of its April Fool's pretext.



Davido vowed legal action against the responsible media entity, signaling a stern response to the dissemination of falsehoods.



