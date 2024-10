Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: Ghanaweekend

Former BBNaija contestant DeeOne criticized Davido for his actions during a recent encounter with Wizkid at a London nightclub.



He expressed disappointment, saying Davido's behavior worsens their rift and makes it difficult for fans to support him.



DeeOne praised Wizkid’s calm response and questioned Davido's maturity.