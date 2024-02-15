You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 02 15Article 1916939

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Davido teases potential joint EP with Kizz Daniel

Davido and Kizz Daniel

Nigerian singer, Davido has teased the possibility of a collaborative musical project with fellow artist Kizz Daniel, hinting at a joint extended play (EP) following the release of his upcoming album.

In a tweet shared via his handle on Wednesday, Davido expressed his enthusiasm for a potential EP with Kizz Daniel, highlighting it as a priority after the completion of his next album.

“After my next album, I think a Davido x @KizzDaniel EP will be dope!” Davido wrote, igniting excitement among fans.



Reposting Davido's tweet, Kizz Daniel responded with enthusiasm, captioning it with “Afro-Civil,” indicating his interest and support for the proposed project.

Davido and Kizz Daniel have a history of successful collaborations, having previously worked together on three songs: the remix of 'Woju,' 'One Ticket,' and the recent 'Twe Twe' remix.

