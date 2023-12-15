Dear GhanaWeb: How do we revive the sex that brought us together?

LifeStyle of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dear GhanaWeb,



Michael and I have been close friends for five years. We have this ritual where we spend the weekend at each other’s end every two weeks.



We are very close to the point where he knows the next date of my menstrual cycle.



We’ve been in relationships but so far, none of us have had a successful one.



We decided to quit dating and through that, we formed the “No Love Club”. The club is to focus on ourselves and make plans.



We returned home from work (his place) one Friday and after eating dinner, and taking our bath, we converged at the hall to watch a movie, which was the initial plan.



I told him the weather that night was good for some cool music so he should hold on to the movie. The music began to play and we were enjoying the tune of every song until “Snapchat”, a song by Nigerian artiste, Ruger began to play.



The lyrics to the songs were so intense that before we both realized it, our lips were locked to each other.



After kissing my lips, he was moving down to my chicks, then my neck, and shoulder. The moment he touched my Achilles Heels, I was on cloud 9.



We woke up the next day not feeling remorseful and were just staring at each other. He whispered to me asking what happened and I told him I had no idea but the night was magical.



From that day, we started showing commitment to what was supposed to be a friendly relationship.



But it is sad to know that it’s been five months and we’ve not been able to re-create that magic again.



We’ve had sex but the one that brought us together is difficult for us to re-enact.



I am worried and so is he.



What could be the problem?



