Dear GhanaWeb: My friends think I’m a lesbian because I admire women

Dear GhanaWeb,

I indeed admire women. I can see a woman and stare at her for five minutes. I sometimes go the extra mile to take her number and engage in a deep conversation with her.

I get very close to a lady to the point where we have longer call conversations, go on dates, and engage in other activities but not sex.

This admiration often comes into play when I see a lady who acts in ways I can’t. Also, when the said lady is a fashionista, it draws me closer to her. I noticed I feel comfortable in the company of women rather than men.

So one day, I was in my room with a friend who returned to Ghana from Australia two months ago. We did have a nice time but the ending was not good. While she was ready to leave, we hugged and the next moment, she kissed me.

Unfortunately, my friend saw us. I have these close SHS friends I walk with so she informed them about what happened and they are now tagging me as a lesbian.

They said the behaviour I exhibit when I am with my female friends shows that I am a lesbian but they couldn’t tell me about it.

I explained to them what happened and they should know that I’m not because I have a boyfriend whom I’ve been dating for three years. I love sex too.

Do the above qualifications justify that I am a lesbian?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb mailto:via:[email protected].

