Entertainment of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, lauded President Akufo-Addo’s "December in GH" initiative as a major legacy.



This program, transforming Ghana into a holiday hotspot, boosts tourism, showcases cultural heritage, and supports the economy by creating jobs and increasing business revenue.



Agyeman believes it will continue to benefit Ghana beyond Akufo-Addo's tenure.