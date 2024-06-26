Decision to host my concert at Accra Sports Stadium not for a bragging right – Joe Mettle

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Joe Mettle, discussing his upcoming Praise Reloaded concert at Accra Sports Stadium, emphasized that choosing such a large venue was not about bragging rights but about inclusivity.



He explained that the decision stemmed from a spiritual prompting to welcome all, regardless of financial means, aiming to remove barriers and allow more people to attend freely.



Joe Mettle clarified that filling the stadium was not for personal glory but to glorify God, noting that attendance was a matter of individual conviction.



The concert, supported by partners providing transport for students, aims to celebrate and unite through music on June 30, 2024.