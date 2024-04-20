Delay criticizes society's treatment of the financially struggling

Television of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, known as Delay, has voiced her concerns about societal attitudes towards individuals facing financial hardship.



In a recent Facebook post dated April 18, 2024, the host of ‘The Delay Show’ reflected on the disparities in treatment based on financial status.



Delay observed that when someone is financially strained, they often experience neglect and disrespect from both family and friends. However, she noted that these attitudes swiftly transform once the individual achieves financial success.



She highlighted the superficial nature of public affection towards wealthy individuals, labeling poverty as a 'detrimental force'.



"Money brings about false affection and a shift in respect. A wealthy person's dry joke garners laughter, whereas a poor individual's humor is dismissed as noise. Poverty is a grave hindrance," she emphasized.



