Television of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: Ghanaweekend

Deloris Frimpong Manso, known as Delay, won the Outstanding Media Personality award at the 2024 Ghana Women Awards on October 6.



The ceremony celebrated Ghanaian women's achievements across various fields.



Delay, renowned for her engaging content on *The Delay Show*, thanked her fans and supporters upon receiving the honor.