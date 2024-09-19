You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 19Article 1983233

Demi Moore is over being perfect in new ‘risky and juicy’ horror role

Demi Moore stars in "The Substance," a film that starts with a metaphorical look at fading fame and beauty through a damaged Hollywood star.

It then shifts to a dark body horror as Moore’s character uses a black-market drug to create a younger clone.

The film explores themes of youth and beauty, and has received both praise and criticism for its intense and gory approach.

Moore's performance is highlighted as a major strength, though the film's graphic content may impact its Oscar chances.

