Denel Foundation's provides free health screening to 254 in Kasoa

Television of Thursday, 15 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

As part of its yearly one in a million Diabetes campaign, Denel’s foundation organized a free health screening for the people in Kasoa.



Held at the Christ Apostolic Church International park in Kasoa-central - behind the Menzgold building, the health screening drew hundreds of people, who got tested for the blood pressure and sugar levels as



Read full articlewell as their eye-sight.



The campaign was led by the founder and executive director of the NGO Akosuah Nelly, who brought together the nurses and doctors form varied expertise to the campaign.







Expressing her joy at being able to execute the health campaign, Nelly thanked her donors, the medical staff present and also those who benefitted from the campaign.



“I am thankful to the health officials from the doctors to the nurses, who took time from their schedule to spend hours attending to the people,” She said.



“We at Denel’s from last year, have zoomed our focus to the education of patients to the risks of Diabetes and Hypertension and also how to avoid and deal with it. Last year we took care of the cost of drugs for some patients and this year, we have taken it further to reach more people.”







The Free Health Screening catered for the needs of 254 people ranging from men, women and children enjoying free tests and consultation.