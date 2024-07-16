Dengue fever outbreak in Ghana - Wetin we know

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

The Ghana Health Service has confirmed a dengue fever outbreak with nine cases in the Eastern Region, treated initially for malaria. The Noguchi Memorial Institute confirmed the dengue diagnosis. National and regional teams are investigating. The WHO reported over 5 million global cases in 2023, with significant impact in Africa. Ghana joins other African countries in recording cases. Prevention measures include mosquito bite avoidance, using repellents, wearing protective clothing, and using treated nets. The health service advises against self-medication and emphasizes public education and surveillance to manage the outbreak.



