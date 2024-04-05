Depression inspired my 'Made In Ghana' album - Okyeame Kwame

Music of Friday, 5 April 2024

Ghanaian artist Okyeame Kwame's struggle with depression heavily influenced his 'Made In Ghana' album, released in 2019.



Despite facing the daunting pressure of industry expectations as he approached forty, Okyeame found solace in nature and a newfound passion for climate change advocacy.



Taking a year-long hiatus from social media and other distractions, he immersed himself in meditation, leading to a profound personal transformation and the creation of his acclaimed album.



Reflecting on his journey to recovery in an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, Okyeame revealed the depth of his introspection during his year of solitude.



He described how distancing himself from external pressures allowed him to delve into meditation and gain a new perspective on his life experiences, ultimately inspiring the musical themes of 'Made In Ghana.'



As Okyeame emerged from his meditative state, he channeled his renewed energy and creativity into the production of his album, infusing it with themes of resilience, cultural pride, and social consciousness. The resulting work served as a testament to his journey of overcoming depression and reclaiming his artistic vision.



In addition to discussing his personal journey, Okyeame addressed broader issues within the entertainment industry, particularly the prevalence of substance abuse among creative individuals.



He emphasized the importance of facing one's challenges head-on and cautioned against using drugs as a means of escaping emotional pain, highlighting the need for self-reflection and resilience in the face of adversity.



Okyeame's insights into the intersection of mental health and creativity shed light on the often-overlooked struggles faced by artists in the pursuit of their craft.



By sharing his own experiences, he hopes to inspire others to prioritize self-care and seek healthy coping mechanisms in the face of mental health challenges, emphasizing that creativity itself is a gift that should be cherished and nurtured.