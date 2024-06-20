Desist from showing films without requisite authorisation – NFA to TV channels

Movies of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: 3news

The National Film Authority (NFA), led by CEO Juliet Asante, has mandated Ghanaian television networks to secure approval before airing any films.



This directive follows numerous complaints from international movie distributors regarding unauthorized broadcasts.



According to NFA's regulations under the Development and Classification of Film Act 2016, broadcasting films without consent from creators constitutes copyright infringement, subject to legal penalties.



The NFA urges media houses to verify and obtain necessary authorizations for all films currently aired.



Non-compliance prompts immediate cessation of broadcasting until proper permissions are obtained, aligning with NFA's role in regulating Ghana's film industry.