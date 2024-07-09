'Despicable Me 4' debuts, raking in $122.6 million since opening Wednesday

Movies of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: Apnews

The box office has rebounded dramatically with "Despicable Me 4" leading, earning $75 million over the holiday weekend and $122.6 million since its Wednesday debut.



Despite a 40% decline from pre-pandemic levels, recent hits like "Inside Out 2" and "A Quiet Place: Day One" have revitalized theaters.



"Despicable Me" franchise's consistent success, including a $1 billion gross for each installment, underscores its enduring popularity.



Family films dominate, with "Inside Out 2" reaching $1.22 billion globally.



The industry anticipates a stronger summer with optimistic forecasts now reaching $3.4 billion, buoyed by a revived release calendar and renewed audience enthusiasm.