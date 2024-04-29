Diana Asamoah recounts Dr. Kwaku Oteng's brush with armed robbery

Television of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Evangelist Diana Asamoah, amidst the arrest of her assistant pastor for theft, shared a harrowing tale of Dr. Kwaku Oteng narrowly escaping an armed robbery attempt.



During her show on Angel FM, Diana Asamoah revealed that an armed robber named 'Arafat' targeted Dr. Kwaku Oteng, CEO of Angel Group of Companies, with intentions of robbery and murder.



CCTV footage unveiled Arafat's ongoing theft from Dr. Oteng, culminating in a fateful encounter where he aimed to silence the businessman permanently.



"Arafat pulled a gun on my brother Dr. Kwaku Oteng and took his money. He went with a gun because he intended to kill Dr. Oteng that very day," Diana Asamoah recounted.



She emphasized that without divine intervention and Dr. Oteng's vigilance, Arafat's thefts might have continued unnoticed.



In the midst of her assistant pastor's betrayal and subsequent arrest for allegedly stealing GH₵4000, Diana Asamoah defended her actions, asserting the importance of accountability and hard work.



"People are asking why I arrested the pastor for stealing GH₵4000. I would've made profits if I had invested that money into my business. This is Evangelist Diana Asamoah, I am calling a spade a spade," she affirmed.



The incident involving her assistant pastor, Reverend Kwame Asante, unfolded on April 26 when he confessed to spying on her mobile money transaction and transferring the funds.



In a shared video, Reverend Asante was seen in handcuffs at the Tesano Police station while Diana Asamoah explained the situation.



"He is the one that translates my preaching into English, he is also my Bible reader... But this is not the first or second time, he usually goes on his knees to beg and I forgive him," Diana Asamoah stated in the video.