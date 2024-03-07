Diana Asamoah to headline ABBA Father concert

Music of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned gospel singer and songwriter, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, is set to headline the annual “ABBA Father” concert scheduled for March 10 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).



The highly anticipated event, featuring Diana Asamoah as the main artist, is expected to attract thousands of gospel music enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds.



The concert aims to provide music enthusiasts with an opportunity to engage with their favorite gospel artists and religious leaders.



The event will be livestreamed on various social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube.



Joined by award-winning gospel icons such as Joyce Blessing, Uncle Ato, Nacee, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Great Ampong, Fameye, Harmonious Chorale, and Akesse Brempong, Diana Asamoah promises an electrifying and worshipful experience for attendees.



Known for her hits like ‘M’abo Wo Din’, ‘Akoko Abon’, and ‘Woda Mu Fua’, among others, Evangelist Diana Asamoah is expected to captivate fans with her soul-stirring performances.



Previous editions of the concert featured stellar performances from music legends including Ohemaa Mercy, Yaw Sarpong, Rev. Mac Abraham, the Winneba Youth Choir, Kofi Sarpong, KODA, and Paa Boateng, among others.