Diana Hamilton discloses financial challenges faced by gospel musicians in Ghana

Entertainment of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Ghanaian gospel artist Diana Hamilton has brought attention to the financial hurdles experienced by her fellow musicians within the industry.



During an interview on 'X Zone' on TV XYZ, Diana Hamilton revealed the challenges faced by the gospel industry in Ghana, particularly regarding sponsorship for gospel events. She highlighted that many companies exhibit reluctance to sponsor such events, hindering the industry's growth.



Hamilton explained to host Afia Owusu that some companies outrightly refuse to sponsor gospel events, while others express disapproval or reluctance. She stated that this attitude among company owners results in a limited number of sponsors for gospel events.



She noted that certain companies explicitly state their unwillingness to sponsor gospel events, while others simply frown upon the idea, creating a scarcity of sponsors in the industry.



Hamilton expressed uncertainty regarding whether this phenomenon stems from low returns expected from sponsoring gospel events or a perceived lack of profitability in the sector.



Touching on her role as a brand ambassador for Awake drinking water and Enterprise Life Insurance, Diana attributed her success in securing those deals to "divine intervention."